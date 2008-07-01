Day Care Providers Eligible for Meal Reimbursement Program

Licensed family day care providers can receive reimbursement for nutritious meals served to children in their care, and the meals are free to participating families.
The Child and Adult Care Food Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in October begins its 29th year of sponsorship by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
“The program is designed to assist family child care providers and parents in delivering high-quality nutrition to all children in child care in Santa Barbara County,” county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said.
Through participating family child care homes, all enrolled children are offered the same meals at no charge.
For more information, call the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4711, ext. 4431.
Tracey Beauchamp is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.