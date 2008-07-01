Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 4:33 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Awards Scholarships to Five Computer Science Students

Using funds from an NSF grant, the college will give each recipient up to $10,000.

By Scott Craig | July 1, 2008 | 6:20 p.m.
image
Wayne Iba, left, and Kim Kihlstrom are associate professors of computer science at Westmont College. ‘The scholarship program is designed to help meet the need for more computer science graduates,’ Iba said. (Westmont College photo)

Westmont College’s computer science department awarded scholarships of up to $10,000 to five students. The recipients are first-year students Erick Brownfield and Morgan Vigil, juniors Josh Carver and Toby Lounsbury and senior Michael Gardner.

In addition to financial support, the program includes support for study groups, research experience, participation in conferences and other activities.

A grant from the National Science Foundation funds the scholarships for Westmont students majoring in computer science who demonstrate financial need and academic promise.

“The United States is facing a critical shortage of skilled graduates in computer science,” said Kim Kihlstrom, associate professor of computer science. “Despite outsourcing, this shortage will continue for the foreseeable future.”

“There is also a desperate need for women and persons of color in computer science,” said Wayne Iba, associate professor of computer science. “The scholarship program is designed to help meet the need for more computer science graduates.”

Prospective students interested in this scholarship program for the 2009-10 academic year are encouraged to first apply to Westmont, preferably for early action by Nov. 1. Then students may apply for the scholarship. The priority deadline for the scholarship application is Jan. 24, 2009.

From the scholarship applicants, 24 finalists will be invited to the Computer Science Connection on Feb. 20-21. The two-day event will allow prospective students to meet Westmont computer science faculty, who then will evaluate the candidates’ promise for a scholarship award. The event involves meals together, community-building exercises, individual and group problem-solving exams, interviews and games.

Click here for more information.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 