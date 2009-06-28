Candidate Lane Anderson Takes Low-Profile Approach

The council candidate, running 'without party, money or phone,' talks about his ideas to address Santa Barbara's housing and budget issues

Santa Barbara City Council candidate Lane Anderson kicked off his campaign recently by arming himself with gloves and plastic grocery bags at Stearns Wharf for beach cleanup.

“We kicked off our campaign by making the city cleaner,” Anderson said. “I hope the community appreciates a campaign that removes litter from their neighborhood instead of putting the endless junk mail, door hangers and slick brochures on their property.”

Anderson said he promises to run a different kind of campaign and has vowed to take a 40 percent pay reduction if elected. He says he’s a “candidate without party, money or phone.”

He also has refused any campaign contributions. “The only way the public can put a stop to the escalating cost of running campaigns and the consequent power of the special interests who fund them is to vote for a candidate who has not taken money,” he said.

Anderson is a 31-year resident of Santa Barbara, a Vietnam War veteran, and he has helped organize numerous local groups, including the Veterans For Peace and Vietnam Veterans Against the War. His priorities for the city include environmental protection, more affordable housing and strengthening the local economy.

Anderson believes in fossil-fueled landscaping, the enforcement of banned gasoline leaf-blowers, and using natural cooling methods in city offices and properties instead of air-conditioning units.

To combat the escalating costs of housing, Anderson said something has to be done about all of the SBCC students who have “impacted our affordable rental markets severely.” He has proposed to “press for (the) use of imminent domain to build an SBCC dormitory on the Carriage Museum property and relocate the museum to (a) more suitable property for carriages.” The Carriage Museum is adjacent to Pershing Park.

Anderson said a tax on alcoholic beverages is vital for the city to get control over its budgetary issues.

“My proposal is for a tax on all businesses that dispense alcoholic beverages,” he said. “This would include not only bars, but also stores and restaurants.”

Anderson said that half of the $34 million police budget is used on policing alcohol-related incidents and behavior, and therefore justifies his proposed tax increase.

“I think the public will understand and approve as long as it is fair and broadly applied,” he said.

— Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .