Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cookie Shop Owner Enjoys the Taste of Sweet Success

Hot Cookie specializes in packaged gifts and party favors, sold online and now at a Mesa storefront

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 30, 2009 | 6:09 p.m.

Because you can’t eat flowers.

That’s Christina Gumpert’s motto, a statement never more evident than when you step through the door of her new Mesa storefront, Hot Cookie.

The small-business owner is watching over a hulk of a mixer combining 12 cups of butter and 12 cups of sugar, ingredients that will make an army of butter cookies later in the afternoon.

Since the Internet lacks an application that can translate olfactory sensations, you’ll have to imagine how heavenly the batter smells wafting out the store’s open front door. People stop in to grab a cookie or two, and Gumpert offers an after-school special of a cookie and milk for students, or adults, who wander in.

But Gumpert’s main business plan has always been selling the cookies as gifts, packaging them by the dozen in paper and ribbons, and having them delivered.

Hot Cookie also creates party favors and themed wedding treats. These cookies were designed for an ocean-themed wedding.
Hot Cookie also creates party favors and themed wedding treats. These cookies were designed for an ocean-themed wedding. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s a great business thank you, instead of flowers, which could be kind of weird in some cases,” she laughed. “They get the cookies and they share them with the office.”

Hot Cookie’s new storefront at 2018 Cliff Drive opened in late January, although Gumpert has been selling the treats online since 2004. “It got busier and busier and busier,” she said, and knew she needed to make the transition to her own space from a rental kitchen.

“I always knew I wanted to own my own business,” she said. “I just didn’t know what it would be.”

Gumpert has a knack for desserts, borne out of the fact that her mom would never let her make dinner growing up, but would put her in charge of desserts for her family.

Cookies seemed like a natural choice. Gumpert said she’s constantly adding new flavors to her classic lineup of cookies, which include butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip, peanut butter, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.

Hot Cookie bakes and delivers cookies of all flavors.
Hot Cookie bakes and delivers cookies of all flavors. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

She’s also been known to work up batches of brownies, lemon bars, seven-layer bars and caramel apples during the summer.

Christmas and Valentine’s Day are big sellers, and she and one other employee work together to fill orders.

People do come in to buy individual cookies, but Hot Cookie gets most of its business from online orders, and delivers for $10 anywhere from Goleta to Carpinteria. It also ships all over the United States.

“It’s more of a gift-giving experience,” she said.

She packages it that way, too. “I try to make it really cute and handmade and heartfelt,” she said. She also does cookies for weddings and themed parties, “where I can be creative,” she said.

Click here for more information about Hot Cookie products or call 805.564.2397.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 