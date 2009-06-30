County Prepares for Possibility of Local Funeral for Jackson

No such plans have been confirmed, but department officials are working on the logistics

Santa Barbara County officials met Tuesday regarding plans and logistics that would be required of the county if a funeral or memorial service for Michael Jackson occurs here or involves the property in the Santa Ynez Valley formerly known as the Neverland Ranch.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the county couldn’t confirm that any such funeral or memorial plans for Jackson will occur here despite widespread reports by the media stating otherwise.

Although the county has no official confirmation of an event here for Jackson, departments are preparing to accommodate a large event that is likely to occur should a memorial service be announced.

County officials from various departments, including the sheriff, fire, county executive office, county counsel, public works, public health and others have been meeting throughout the day.

— William Boyer is communications director for the Santa Barbara County executive office.