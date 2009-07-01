Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Fireworks Not Allowed in Los Padres National Forest

The Forest Service asks visitors to take other precautions to prevent wildfires

By Joe Pasinato | July 1, 2009 | 4:49 p.m.

Forest Service officials are reminding Los Padres National Forest visitors that the possession or use of fireworks, including the “safe and sane” variety, is strictly prohibited in the forest at all times.

Rangers patrolling the forest will strictly enforce the “no fireworks” law. A violation of the law could result in a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. Also, anyone causing a wildfire is liable for all costs associated with suppressing the fire.

The Forest Service asks all forest visitors to take the following precautions to prevent wildfires:

» Contact the Ranger Station nearest your destination to obtain information on current conditions and get a California campfire permit.

» Campfires are permitted only in campfire use sites and must be attended at all times.

» Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted outside of campfire use sites, but only with a valid California campfire permit. Free permits are available at any Forest Service office. All flammable materials within a distance of five feet from camp stoves must be cleared and a responsible person with a shovel must attend the stove at all times while it is in use.

» Smoking is permitted in areas at least 3 feet in diameter that are barren or have been cleared of all flammable materials.

» Operating internal or external combustion engines requires a properly installed, maintained in effective working order and approved spark arresters.

» The use of open flame fire in the forest generally becomes more restricted as the vegetation and the weather becomes hotter and dryer.

» Make sure campfires in the campfire use sites are “dead out” before leaving, by adding water and stirring until ashes are cold.

» Avoid parking vehicles on grass, as hot engines can ignite dry vegetation.

» Report any suspicious activity to the nearest Forest Service officer or ranger station. To report a fire or other emergency, call 9-1-1.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.

