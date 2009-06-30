Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts Disaster Preparedness Conference

Wednesday's event will involve representatives from more than 30 member agencies

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is conducting a disaster preparedness conference on Wednesday at the Marriot Hotel in Buellton for more than 30 member agencies that provide emergency services through food distributions, preparation and by providing shelter.

The half-day conference includes representatives from Feeding America, the National Network of Food Banks, the Orfalea Foundation and the Red Cross’ Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

The conference will focus on three areas of learning:

» First session — 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. VOAD coordinator David Ross will describe an earthquake scenario followed by a table-top discussion with problem statements relevant to the earthquake.

» Second session — 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Feeding America’s Patrick Crawford, director of disaster services, and Margaret Larson, disaster services specialist, will conduct a workshop on Continuity of Service or Who’s Open for Business. The workshop will provide the tools needed to develop a disaster contingency plan.

» Third session — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ross will lead a discussion on service delivery, and Foodbank staff will hold a One Touch Call demonstration.

The Foodbank, with warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, serves more than 220 social service organizations and churches.

— Kerry Aller is the development and public relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.