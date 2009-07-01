Landscaping Can Flourish Despite High Temps

Prudent planning using drought-tolerant plants, watering schedules and soil preparation can mean gardeners can still enjoy beautiful landscapes despite sizzling summer days, according to Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of premium soil products and Santa Barbara County’s largest green materials recycling company.

Plant Low Water-Use Vegetation: Native plants usually require little or no water once they are established. Plants that have survived for hundreds of years through droughts and downpours mostly likely will survive in just about any backyard landscape. Dozens of varieties of native plants are available for gardeners. Popular types include sages, big berry Manzanita, buckwheat, bush poppy, California Aster and California Mountain Lilac.

Reduce Your Grass Area: Lawns use more water than any other landscape feature. Consider replacing a portion of your grass with low-growing, drought tolerant ground cover. You will first need to remove the grass, till the soil and amend with compost. Perennial ground covers include ornamental grasses, Alyssum and Verbena.

Mulch Around Your Plants and Trees: A two-inch layer of mulch (semi-composted wood chips) will help retain moisture within the soil and moderate soil temperature during dry weather. Other benefits include less weed growth, less erosion (making it ideal for use on hillsides and slopes) and the addition of organic matter and nutrients to the soil as the mulch naturally decomposes.

Water In Early Morning Hours: Many cities are requiring that watering only take place on certain days or in the mornings or evenings. The best time to water is early morning so water has time to sink deep within the soil, avoid evaporation and remain strong throughout the heat of the day. Apply about an inch of water so it penetrates 6 to 8 inches deep. Depending on temperatures and soil conditioning, schedule watering no more than three days a week.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist.