Public Viewing for Jackson Reportedly Set for Friday at Neverland

Despite media reports, Santa Barbara County officials say no decisions have been made

The body of pop music icon Michael Jackson is expected to be escorted to his Neverland Ranch near Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday for a public viewing Friday, according to media reports.

A private service for friends and family is reportedly scheduled for Sunday at the ranch.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials met to discuss plans and logistics should a funeral or memorial service be held in the area or at Neverland, but spokesman William Boyer said late Tuesday that Santa Barbara County officials still had no confirmation of any decisions by the Jackson family or their representatives concerning finalizing plans for any funeral or memorial service pertaining to any events in Santa Barbara County or at Neverland.

According to media sources, planning is under way for a 30-car motorcade to bring Jackson’s remains to Santa Barbara County. It was unclear Tuesday where Jackson will be buried.

Boyer said county officials on Wednesday will begin initiating parking enforcement activities on Figueroa Mountain Road in the areas near the entrance to Neverland. Specifically, many cars and some media trucks may need to be moved to make the roads safe for other vehicles, including public safety/emergency vehicles and pedestrians.

Those who may be considering making the drive to the Los Olivos area are advised that there are limited resources available and that many of the hotels and motels in the Santa Ynez Valley are already booked.

