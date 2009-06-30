Ta-Dah! Summer Camp Presents ‘Peter Pan’

Ta-Dah! summer theater camp, led by Isla Vista drama teacher Kristin Calderwood and Foothill Elementary teacher Sean Montgomery, is putting on a production of “Peter Pan.”
The production, featuring more than 40 first- through sixth-graders, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
