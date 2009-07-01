Tips to Help Keep Pets Safe on the Fourth

If a cat or dog does run away, there are steps to take

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Department reminds pet owners that many domestic animals are frightened by fireworks.

Each year, hundreds of animals are lost as a result of noise related to Independence Day celebrations.

Below are simple suggestions to help ensure the safety of your pets.

» Do not bring your pet to a fireworks display.

» Keep them inside. Bring indoor/outdoor cats and dogs inside. Set up a nice quiet spot in a windowless room, if possible, or keep them in a carrier or kennel. A frightened dog will find a way to escape, and a tied up dog may strangle itself trying to get away.

» Leave the television or radio on to distract them; soothing noise may help keep pets calm.

» Walk dogs before the fireworks start. If you must take your dog out during the fireworks, keep him on a leash, and avoid ground fireworks to prevent injury or fright.

» If your dog or cat is especially noise sensitive, consider having someone stay home with them, taking them to a boarding facility or discussing tranquilizers with your vet.

» License and tag your pets with your current address and phone number.

If your cat or dog does run away, there are several steps to take. Visit a local animal shelter in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria or Lompoc. County animal shelters will be open Saturday but closed Sunday.

If your dog or cat is not there, be persistent and keep checking back, it might take several days for them to arrive. Post fliers in the neighborhood with a current photo of your pet and a phone number where you can be reached, and place a lost pet advertisement in a newspaper.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.