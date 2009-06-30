Wild West Show & Freedom Rally to Ring In the Fourth

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will take the stage at De la Guerra Plaza on Friday, then ride again in Saturday's parade

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society has heeded the call from the national coalition of tea parties for a Fourth of July tea party presence throughout the country.

The local group, which captured worldwide media attention with its Paul Revere-inspired April 4 march and Lloyd Marcus and Tammy Bruce starring rally, has built an entertaining show for Independence Day and will march in Santa Barbara’s Downtown Fourth of July Parade on Saturday.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the group’s original production, Wild West Show & Freedom Rally, will take to the stage at De la Guerra Plaza. The show stars Peter Sherayko as legendary Buffalo Bill, who is set to charm the audience with a snappy snippet from his retro act that has toured internationally. The accompanying songfest features Calamity Jane (Patty Engel), Wild Bill Hickok (Rolland Jacks) and Victorian America’s sweetheart, Annie Oakley (opera singer Deborah Bertling). It also incorporates a nonpartisan, traditional U.S. political rally that gets a boost with brief words of wisdom from tax pro Joe Armendariz and UCSB student Ryan McNicholas.

On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., Buffalo Bill and Calamity Jane arrive on Horseback to lead SBTP & Culpepper Society contingent in Santa Barbara’s Fourth of July Parade. The route begins at Sola and ends at Cota Street.

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society is a nonpartisan grassroots group of citizens dedicated to defending the principles set forth by America’s Founding Fathers, including our freedoms and private enterprise-driven economic opportunity.

— Heather Bryden is a coordinator for the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.