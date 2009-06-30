Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:52 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Wild West Show & Freedom Rally to Ring In the Fourth

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will take the stage at De la Guerra Plaza on Friday, then ride again in Saturday's parade

By Heather Bryden | June 30, 2009 | 10:31 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society has heeded the call from the national coalition of tea parties for a Fourth of July tea party presence throughout the country.

The local group, which captured worldwide media attention with its Paul Revere-inspired April 4 march and Lloyd Marcus and Tammy Bruce starring rally, has built an entertaining show for Independence Day and will march in Santa Barbara’s Downtown Fourth of July Parade on Saturday.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the group’s original production, Wild West Show & Freedom Rally, will take to the stage at De la Guerra Plaza. The show stars Peter Sherayko as legendary Buffalo Bill, who is set to charm the audience with a snappy snippet from his retro act that has toured internationally. The accompanying songfest features Calamity Jane (Patty Engel), Wild Bill Hickok (Rolland Jacks) and Victorian America’s sweetheart, Annie Oakley (opera singer Deborah Bertling). It also incorporates a nonpartisan, traditional U.S. political rally that gets a boost with brief words of wisdom from tax pro Joe Armendariz and UCSB student Ryan McNicholas.

On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., Buffalo Bill and Calamity Jane arrive on Horseback to lead SBTP & Culpepper Society contingent in Santa Barbara’s Fourth of July Parade. The route begins at Sola and ends at Cota Street.

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society is a nonpartisan grassroots group of citizens dedicated to defending the principles set forth by America’s Founding Fathers, including our freedoms and private enterprise-driven economic opportunity.

— Heather Bryden is a coordinator for the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 