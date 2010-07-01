Body Found on East Beach Identified

A cause of death for 25-year-old Cyrus Nathaniel Lathrop has not yet been released

The 25-year-old man found in his sleeping bag at East Beach has been identified, though authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

Cyrus Nathaniel Lathrop was discovered June 23, when passers-by at the beach stopped to check on him and found him dead.

Santa Barbara police responded to a call at 1:10 p.m. and found Lathrop, in the beach area of Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas Street.

An obituary for Lathrop said he was not homeless, as several homeless workers had confirmed, but between homes and was sleeping on the beach with friends when he died.

“While he often battled despair, his death was most likely an accidental overdose, and he died peacefully in his sleep in gentle company,” the obituary read.

He is survived by his mother, Heidi Head, his father, Brent Lathrop, and sisters Orian Lathrop, Shawna and Desiree Albert.

Noozhawk talked with police Lt. Paul McCaffery soon after Lathrop was discovered, who said the death is not considered to be a criminal homicide.

McCaffrey said toxicology tests will be performed by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

