Botanic Garden Starts Environmental Book Group

Gardening with a Wild Heart will be the focus of the first meeting, on July 21

By Nancy Johnson | July 1, 2010 | 2:16 p.m.

The first meeting of a new environmental book discussion group will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 21 in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Blaksley Library, 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

The book to be discussed is Gardening with a Wild Heart: Restoring California’s Native Landscapes at Home by Judith Larner Lowry — a book described as a “lyrical and articulate mix of the practical and the poetic.”

Bring your hearts and minds, and be ready for an interesting discussion.

The book discussion group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon the third Wednesday of every month to discuss other nonfiction books on environmental topics.

This discussion group is free, although reservations are recommended.

To RSVP or for more information, e-mail Betsy Green at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Mary Markey at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Nancy Johnson is the vice president of marketing and government relations for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

