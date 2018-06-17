Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:06 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Eco Wireless Launches Santa Barbara Service

The cell phone provider donates 20 percent of every rate-plan sale to an environmental nonprofit

By David Fortson | July 1, 2010 | 2:45 p.m.

Eco Wireless, cell phone service for a healthy planet, has opened its proverbial doors to offer nonprofits, businesses and cell phone users the option to make a better world with their phones.

Eco Wireless, an online authorized reseller of Verizon Wireless, donates 20 percent of every rate-plan sale to an environmental nonprofit organization.

How does it work? Eco Wireless offers that same phone selection, same rate plans and same specials offered as if you went directly to Verizon Wireless or through another authorized agent to purchase a phone and plan.

With Eco Wireless, your phone service still resides with Sprint or Verizon, but when your purchase you phone and service plan through Eco Wireless, 20 percent of your rate-plan sale is donated to a nonprofit of your choice. It’s that simple.

“At Eco Wireless, we have a simple goal: Offer a cell phone service for a healthy planet,” Eco Wireless founder Dana Golden said. “We give consumers, businesses and nonprofits another easy way to support a healthy planet that has no cost, only benefits. We offer the simplest, most cost-effective way for anyone to use their phone to make a better world.”

Eco Wireless is rolling out its service throughout Santa Barbara County and nationwide, making connections with Santa Barbara residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

For more information, contact Golden at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— David Fortson represents Eco Wireless.

