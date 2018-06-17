Local Festivities Abound to Light Up the Fourth

One noteworthy exception will be the Santa Barbara Symphony's annual Independence Day Pops Concert, canceled because of a lack of funding

This year’s Fourth of July in the Santa Barbara area will be no less spectacular or patriotic than the rest. With myriad parties reaching far and wide, there will be plenty of celebrations to choose from on Sunday — from Goleta to Montecito.

One noteworthy tradition that will be missing is the July 4 Pops Concert, put on by the Santa Barbara Symphony since 1991 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. The symphony hasn’t been immune to the economic struggle, and with a significant decrease in outside funding this year, the nonprofit was forced to choose between programs.

For many other Independence Day festivities, however, the show will go on.

» SPARKLE’s 2010 Freedom Celebration will feature live music at West Beach starting at 7 p.m. The free public event will include a 50-piece combo band from the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and the Band of the West Coast. Pyro Spectaculars will launch the fireworks display at 9 p.m. from West Beach. The show, co-hosted by the city of Santa Barbara and SPARKLE, will last 18 to 20 minutes. West Beach will be open for free public viewing.

For those interested in beating the nighttime rush, heading to the waterfront early may be a good, relaxing option. The public is encouraged to enjoy food and beverages offered by vendors along Cabrillo Boulevard (between State and Castillo streets) beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing through the fireworks display.

» The Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Cabrillo Boulevard. More than 200 local artists will present their original paintings, graphics, sculpture, crafts and photography. The event, formally held at the Santa Barbara Mission, is now located at 2227 Garden St. and the corner of Pueblo Street.

» The Spirit of ’76 Association will present the annual Independence Day Parade at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Enduring Optimism.”

“American optimism, founded on the quest for liberty, has endured for centuries,” said Paul Lamberton, president of the Spirit of ‘76 Foundation.

The parade will begin at Micheltorena and State streets and travel down State to Cota Street. After the parade, festival celebrations will be held in the 400 to 500 blocks of State Street, the area known as Old Town Santa Barbara. A patriotic rally will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Chase Palm Park. Click here for more information.

» SOhO Restaurant & Music Club will satisfy audio addicts with an eclectic nourishment of music, including DJ Chadillac, Big Jugs’ CD release party with the Mutineers, DJ of Ability, Spencer the Gardener and more. SOhO’s musical weekend will dance across many genres, including gypsy-jazz, roots, foot-stomping folk rock, dirty country music, spicy hot Cuban salsa, reggae, blues and hip-hop — all at the premier music club and restaurant of Santa Barbara, at 1221 State St., Suite 205. Click here for a full schedule.

» For the athletically ambitious Santa Barbara residents, the 56th Annual Semana Nautica 15k will start at 8 a.m. Sunday, walkers at 7:30 a.m. Participants must meet at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. Walkers will begin at 7:30 a.m. The cost to register is $40, with a $5 discount for Santa Barbara Athletic Association members. For more information, contact John Brennand at 805.964.2591 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

» For Montecito residents, the Village Fourth Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Upper Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road, and will descend upon Lower Manning Park. Festivities will include food booths, music, games and competition for the Montecito Cup, in which local elementary school students compete. A tug-of-war, sack race and pie-eating contest determine the winner.

» A block away will be the Montecito Firefighters Association’s Pancake Breakfast, served by the firefighters of Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 805.681.7216.

» Santa Barbara’s official Fourth of July radio station will be AM 1290. Patriotic music will accompany the fireworks display. Don’t forget to bring a radio!

» The fireworks also can be viewed from the lawn of the Santa Barbara Mission. It’s a more low-key atmosphere, and families usually bring blankets and radios to enjoy the show. The view is not quite as stellar and up-close as the beach, but it’s a good option if you’re looking for a less crowded and crazy atmosphere.

» Interested in celebrating the Fourth on the seas? Ahoy, mateys! Take the Condor Express Fireworks Cruise for music, food and fireworks. The popular whale-watching excursion turns into a prime fireworks viewing location for ocean lovers. Meet at 7 p.m. at Sea Landing, 301 W. Cabrillo Blvd. The cost is $30 for children and $60 for adults. For more information, call 805.882.0088.

» For those looking for a classy, less sandy, less chaotic Fourth of July, the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., will host an old-fashioned barbecue on the downtown rooftop, boasting one of the best views of Santa Barbara Harbor and the city. Tickets to the event are $35 to $40. Call 877.548.3237 for more information.

» For all of the Goleta-the-Good-Landers and friends, there will be the 36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration at Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, complete with a barbecue, hayrides, pony rides, an engine and classic car show, live music and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission ranges from free to $6. For more information, call 805.681.7216.

» The 14th Annual Goleta Fireworks Festival gets under way at 4 p.m. at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road. Another family-friendly venue, the celebration will include face painting, raffles, inflatable jumpers and local band Area 51. Tickets are $4 to $5.

» Goleta’s family friendly lineup includes the free Elks Lodge Family Fun Fair beginning at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 105 N. Kellogg Ave. Activities will include bingo, a barbecue and music. For more information, call 805.964.6858.

Those attending area celebrations are reminded that from noon to midnight Sunday, no fireworks, alcohol, glass, pit digging, open fires, dogs on the beach and parking adjacent to the railroad tracks will be allowed. In addition, no parking will be allowed from noon to midnight on either side of Cabrillo Boulevard, from State Street to Castillo Street. Any cars parked adjacent to the Union Pacific railroad tracks will be towed.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to walk, bike, take the bus or carpool to the waterfront to help with traffic congestion. Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo Street and Calle Cesar Chavez will be shut down to all traffic no later than 6 p.m. and opened as soon as possible after the fireworks show. Many streets in the waterfront area will be one way only or closed after 5 p.m. Closure times may vary.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District will operate its regular Sunday schedule. Click here for information about MTD bus and shuttle services. Click here for information about ADA accessibility.

— Noozhawk intern Lindsey Weintraub will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .