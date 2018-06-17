Goleta to Issue ‘City Alert’ on Pets and Fireworks

Residents will be advised to keep animals indoors during Sunday's fireworks show

The City of Goleta will release a “city alert” community notification at 6 p.m. Saturday to alert residents of the necessity to protect pets during the Goleta Fireworks Festival, scheduled for Sunday, July 4 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

About 3,500 residents in the vicinity of Girsh Park will be contacted and urged to keep pets that may be sensitive to fireworks indoors during the display, which will occur from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Girsh Park.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animals may become so frightened by the loud cracks and booms of fireworks that they bolt and run away.

In an attempt to find refuge from the noise and lights, pets may become lost. That’s why officials recommend that people provide their pets with a safe and quiet place indoors away from the celebration.

