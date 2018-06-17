Goleta Water District Hires New Operations Manager

Tom Bunosky, who had a hand in developing the Central Coast Water Authority in the 1990s, replaces retiree Mike Kanno

The Goleta Water District announced this week that it has hired a new operations manager to replace Mike Kanno, who retired this year after 24 years in the position.

Tom Bunosky, recently hired through an open recruitment process, comes to the district from the California American Water Co., where he served as vice president of operations.

Bunosky is no stranger to Santa Barbara County, having had a hand in developing the Central Coast Water Authority — which administers the county’s State Water Project resources — through the Southern California Water Co. during the 1990s.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Mr. Bunosky has decided to join our administrative team here at the district,” GWD General Manager John McInnes said in a news release. “We needed someone with a demonstrated and successful track record of managing technical staff and complex operations.”

Bunosky received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Youngstown State University and a master’s in business administration from Baldwin-Wallace College.

