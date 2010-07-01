Ronald Reagan Day Legislation Headed to Governor

If signed into law, the first Feb. 6 observance would be in 2011

California state Sen. George Runner, R-Antelope Valley, announced Thursday that his Senate Bill 944 has become the first Ronald Reagan Day legislation in the nation to reach a governor’s desk.

SB 944 would annually proclaim Feb. 6 as Ronald Reagan Day and formally encourage the celebration of the life and legacy of President Reagan throughout California’s schools.

“As the only California governor to become president, Ronald Reagan stands out as one of our state’s greatest leaders,” Runner said. “President Reagan’s many accomplishments are a model of responsibility and an inspiration to individuals around the world. It is important for California school children to study such a meaningful and positive leader.”

Runner’s bipartisan measure received strong support from both Democrat and Republican legislators, receiving unanimous support on both the Senate and Assembly floor.

If Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Runner’s SB 944 into law, the first Ronald Reagan Day in California will be celebrated Feb. 6, 2011, his 100th birthday.

— Kendra Cavecche represents Sen. George Runner, R-Antelope Valley.