Santa Barbara Downtown Organization: Shop, Celebrate, Discover ... Downtown, Part III

Get the inside scoop on the newest restaurants, clothing stores and outdoor outlets

By Mary Lynn Harms, Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | July 1, 2010

The calendar says summer, but with all the new businesses popping up downtown, it looks a lot like spring. Pick a random block and take a look around. Right over there is a hip new clothing store. Just down the block is an innovative new restaurant.

Remarkable? Sure, but no place bounces back from adversity better than Santa Barbara. Fires, floods, earthquakes or recessions — the American Riviera doesn’t just survive, it thrives in style. Let’s take a look at the latest businesses leading the way.

What’s Cooking?

We all know this has long been a great food town, but now it’s even better, with something for every taste and budget.

» England flamed out of the World Cup, but fans of the Three Lions can find comfort at Mac’s Fish & Chip Shop at 503 State St. Owned and operated by transplanted Brits, Mac’s is the most authentic chip shop you’re likely to find outside Blighty. With fresh cod, twice-cooked chips, savory pies and more, the only thing missing is the rain. And if you’re really adventurous, try the haggis.

» Speaking of fish and futbol, seafood connoisseurs will be pleased to know that Arch Rock Fish is set to open in August just around the corner at 608 Anacapa St. The soccer connection? One of the principals is Cobi Jones, a former U.S. soccer god. The casual Arch Rock Fish will be open for lunch and dinner, serving just about everything from oysters to lobster.

» Sometimes you just need to take comfort in classic American food, and Billie’s is just the place to find it at 413 State St. This is American diner cuisine at its very best, with everything made from scratch. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Billie’s serves a stylin’ good vibe with food that is both familiar and fresh. Find out why it already has a devoted following.

Hot, By Design

If you’re going to hit the town,you want to look good doing it, and there’s no shortage of stores that can help make it happen.

» The young and stylish will surely gravitate to G by Guess at 820 State St. Think of it as the cutting edge of hip couture for those who know how to straddle the fine line between runway fashion and street casual. With clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women, G takes the guesswork out of looking good.

» For those who live a little closer to the edge, Tilly’s at 917 State St. beckons. Think of it as the unofficial outfitter of the West Coast lifestyle featuring brands such as Volcom, Billabong and Hurley. This is summer you can wear, from board shorts to flip flops to sunglasses.

» If your sensibilities run a few thousand miles to the east, you might stroll over to Namaste at 922 State St. The tranquil space specializes in India-inspired clothing and accessories for women. Yoga essentials, Buddha statues, prayer flags and more await those who seek peace in a noisy world.

» Young families will find their own nirvana at Peanuts at 9 E. Figueroa St. in La Arcada. The idea behind the store is to make it easy for parents with children from conception to kindergarten. It stocks new and consigned kids clothing, toys, gear and most everything else for growing families.

» If you’ve ever wanted creative control over your clothes, here’s your chance: N&S Expressions at 736 State St. lets you do just that. Pick a T-shirt color and one of the designs, and they’ll print it for you while you shop. They’ll even print your own design if you bring it in.

Life Outdoors

Santa Barbarans love to play outside, and two new stores downtown make it easier to grab your gear and go.

» Arbor Collective at 1221 State St. offers skateboards, snowboards and surfboards that are eco-friendly, high-performance works of art. Made from sustainable materials, the collective’s gear is the product of a dedication to performance and environmental responsibility.

» For fans of vintage racing bikes, The BiCi at 1229 State St. is the go-to shop downtown. It stocks a staggering number of vintage parts for racing and touring bikes. The stock is always changing, so it pays to stop in and see what’s on.

This information was provided by members of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. If you’re a member and would like your business to be considered for a future article, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

