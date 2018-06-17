Ventura County Fair Ready to Reveal 2010 Poster

The public is invited to join the Ventura County Fair as it reveals its 2010 poster at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12 at the Administration Conference 10 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.
“Western Nights and Carnival Lights” will be this year’s theme, and the 2010 poster conveys the theme beautifully.
This year’s poster was illustrated by 14-year-old Ventura resident Kayalin Akens-Irby, winner of the 2010 Ventura County Fair Poster Contest.
The image depicts a herd of horses bounding down a Ventura County hillside and leaping onto a carousel at the Ventura County Fair.
— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.