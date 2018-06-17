Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 9:04 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 

West Beach, Oak Park Wading Pools to Open July 6

Swim sessions also are available to Ortega Park and Los Baños pools

By Kathleen Sullivan | July 1, 2010 | 5:14 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s wading pools will be open for free swim for youths age 7 or younger starting Tuesday, July 6 through Monday, Aug. 20.

The West Beach Wading Pool, next to Los Baños Pool at 401 Shoreline Drive, will open thanks to a grant from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

West Beach pool hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Oak Park Wading Pool, at 300 W. Alamar Ave., has been repaired and will be open starting July 6. Its hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both wading pools are staffed by city lifeguards, but children younger than age 7 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible person age 18 or older. Children must wear bathing suits, and those not potty-trained must wear approved swim diapers.

Free swim also is available for children age 13 or younger at the Ortega Park Pool, 600 N. Salsipuedes St., from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from July 1 through Aug. 20. All ages may swim for a fee ($1 per child or $4 for adults) at Los Baños Pool, from 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The pool is closed for swim meets July 2-4 and July 10.

All city pools have been recently updated to comply with the federal Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act. For more information on swim programs and pool hours, call 805.966.6110.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

