Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County Awards $120,000 in Grants

Funding is given to Angels Foster Care, CAC, Community Health Centers and Meals on Wheels

By Jessica Tade | July 1, 2010 | 8:33 p.m.

The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County awarded $120,000 this week at its annual presentation reception to four community organizations serving the critical needs of women, children and families.

From humble beginnings as a giving circle of 16 local women, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County has grown to more than 200 members, awarding a total of $320,000 to 14 nonprofits in North County in just three years.

The Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the following 2010 grantees:

» Angels Foster Care — $40,000 to recruit, train and support much-needed North County foster-care providers who care for what are essentially homeless babies.

» Community Action Commission Front Porch Program — $20,000 to connect the increasing number of North County families at risk of child abuse or neglect with community resources, a service that no other agency in the county provides.

» Community Health Centers of the Central Coast Children’s Dental Program — $30,000 for 300 free dental appointments for low-income children age 6 months to 18 years without dental insurance.

» Meals on Wheels — $30,000 to support the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley Meals on Wheels and Santa Maria Valley FISH Meals on Wheels programs with home delivery of hot nutritious meals throughout the North County.

“We are so pleased to be able to award grants to these amazing organizations doing important work serving the critical needs of women, children and families in the North County communities,” said Judy Markline, co-chairwoman of the Women’s Fund. “These grants were made possible by the Women’s Fund members — women who pool their own money and time to make a difference through the financial impact of collective philanthropy.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation, a fiscal agent and partner to the Women’s Fund, provided generous staff support and covered administrative costs, enabling the fund to return all of its membership dollars to the North County programs. The Women’s Fund also received a grant of $20,000 from the Orfalea Foundations as well as a $50,000 award from the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation.

— Jessica Tade is a communications and marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

