Former Adams Elementary Principal Loses Lawsuit Against Santa Barbara School District

A federal court jury has ruled in favor of the Santa Barbara School Districts in a lawsuit filed by former Adams School Principal Marjorie Variano.

Variano was principal from April 2007 until she was terminated on June 30, 2009. She claimed she was fired because of continual complaints to administrators regarding rights violations of special-education students.

“We considered it an entirely frivolous lawsuit,” said Brian Sarvis, the former district superintendent whose retirement began Friday. He added that her termination was about poor performance, since the district expects principals to be vocal about their concerns.

The court documents include allegations of civil-rights violations under the Rehabilitation Act, Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Variano also filed a violation of the California Labor Code and Nonpayment of Wages and Waiting Penalties in the Central Division of U.S. District Court.

Wednesday’s verdict was unanimous, and the jury said the districts’ conduct was not retaliatory, according to a statement issued from the districts.

“We contended that in fact she was not an effective leader,” Sarvis said. “I didn’t have confidence in her leadership, her supervisor, Robin Sawaske, didn’t have confidence in her leadership, and her staff didn’t have confidence in her leadership, as we found out by survey.”

The special-education program’s problems in the fall of 2008 were no secret, and Sarvis said many principals were vocal about then-Director Anissa McNeil moving aides around and other issues.

“They didn’t lose jobs over that, so it was clearly a different matter,” he said.

There’s no question that special education has been a difficult issue for the districts.

McNeil resigned in November 2008, and the Santa Barbara school board later ordered a comprehensive review of the program, which recommended a complete overhaul, prompting the creation of stakeholder groups and an administrative restructuring.

“We’ve got to get those things right; there’s never been any question about that,” Sarvis said.

There’s been a revolving door of special-education administrators since McNeil’s departure, and the district recently created the position of assistant superintendent of special education for Kerri Mills, who was hired to serve as a special-education director in the fall of 2009.

There will no longer be an executive director position, and Mills supervises Deborah Lazarri, director for the secondary schools, and Kirsten Escobedo, director for the elementary schools.

