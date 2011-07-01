With a Focus on Community, Goleta Rotary Clubs Fire Up Fun for Fourth of July

Volunteers are still needed for Monday's 14th annual Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, which benefits local service projects

Many events are planned in the Santa Barbara area for the Fourth of July weekend, and one of the most community-oriented events is the 14th annual Goleta Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park.

The annual festival was originally created by the Goleta Noontime Rotary Club and has been hosted by both the Noontime club and the Goleta Evening Rotary Club almost from the start.

The festival epitomizes the Rotary Clubs’ goal of giving back to the community. All proceeds from the event are recycled back into the Rotary Clubs’ budgets for community projects.

Eric Onnen, a member of the Evening Rotary Club and president from 1989-1990, said he learned the importance of giving back through his experience in the Rotary Club.

“I’ll admit freely that I went into it (the Evening Rotary Club) with the idea that I was doing something for my business, and I realized that the best thing I can do for my business is go out and serve my community,” said Onnen, CEO of Santa Barbara Airbus. “Quite oftentimes when you give you end up getting more back than you gave.”

As the annual festival shows, the main goal of the Rotary Club is service. The club has done a number of local projects in Goleta, including beautifying schools, helping fund after-school projects, hosting soccer tournaments and providing scholarships.

The Rotary Clubs also raise money for International Rotary Club projects. One of the main international goals is to eradicate polio throughout the world. With more than 34,000 clubs worldwide and 1.2 million members, the Rotary Club has the potential to truly make a difference.

And the Goleta Rotary Club consistently makes a difference in its own community.

“There are a lot of good folks who are trying to impact the world and our community, so that’s a great sense of satisfaction,” Onnen said. “And then to actually be able to do some things that you can see impact the community, whether it’s something like an international project or something closer to home, is really a great thing.”

The Fourth of July festival exemplifies this attitude. Originally created because of the Noontime Club’s desire to have a community, family-oriented event in Goleta that would allow locals to celebrate the holiday without having to go to Santa Barbara for the festivities, it evolved into not only a community event but also a fundraising event.

Nonprofit organizations, such as food vendors and entertainers, make some money off the festival while the rest of the money earned goes to the charitable work projects of the Rotary Clubs.

Onnen, who is the emcee of the event this year, emphasized the work that goes into the undertaking.

“There are about 50 members in these two clubs, and we’ll entertain over 5,000 people at the event, so we all do things from picking up fences to selling tickets,” he said.

The extravaganza, including music, games, fireworks, food and more, is run by volunteers and Rotary members. But the most important part of it, according to Onnen, is that it is a wholesome celebration of America in a setting that promotes true appreciation of how fortunate we are to live in such a community.

“It is really a celebration and recognition that this community and freedom is not the norm, it’s not something we’re entitled to,” he said. “It’s something we should cherish and at times have to earn through our blood, sweat and tears. In our fireworks display, we play music that is choreographed to the fireworks. It addresses the American experience and, I tell you, every year there are times where it draws tears.”

Onnen emphasized the festival’s ability to bring out appreciation in people.

“Just like living here, how often do most people stop and say, ‘Oh my God! This is such an amazing place to be able to live!’” he said. “Some of us do it more often than others, some not at all.

“So this festival is kind of the same thing in that it brings back that appreciation and hopefully encourages people to contribute to the good fortune we have as Americans.”

Admission is $4 for children and $6 for adults.

The festival still needs volunteers and donations. Students will earn community service hours.





Goleta Fireworks Festival Schedule

» 4 p.m.: Gates open

» 4:45 to 5 p.m.: Welcome from emcee Eric Onnen

» 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Rock Shop Academy, pie-eating contest, water balloon toss, watermelon eating

» 6:30 to 7 p.m.: Announcements and hula-hoop contest

» 7 to 7:45 p.m.: Area 51

» 7:45 to 8 p.m.: Announcements

» 8 to 8:45 p.m.: More Area 51

» 8:45 to 9 p.m.: Introduction of Goleta Teen of the Year and national anthem sung by 15-year-old Meagan Downs

» 9 to 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks display

