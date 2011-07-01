Goleta Awards Construction Contract for San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement Project

The project, eight years in the making, is expected solve the long-standing problem of flooding in the Old Town area

In a unanimous vote at a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Goleta City Council, acting as the city’s Redevelopment Agency, gave the San Jose Creek capacity improvement project a final push toward fruition. The project is expected to solve the long-standing problem of flooding in the Old Town area.

“It’s the biggest thing that Goleta has done, and is going to do for a good long spell,” City Councilman Ed Easton said of the decision.

Eight years in the making, the project — because of expense, size and the number of agencies involved — had some hard times getting off the ground. On Thursday, however, the City Council awarded an $18.6 million construction contract to Flatiron West, a Denver-based civil and transportation construction company. Flatiron West was the project’s lowest bidder out of 10, which included bids as high as $24.6 million for construction.

The project includes taking the already channelized San Jose Creek from the Hollister Avenue bridge south, parallel to Kellogg Avenue to where it ends near the West Wind drive-in theater, and increasing the creek’s capacity by excavating straight down from the bank into what are currently walls that slope to the creek bottom. The project would be able to withstand 100-year flood events.

Coupled with the project is a fish passage addition that could give returning steelhead trout a way to navigate back up the creek to their historic spawning grounds.

Running through the center of Goleta, San Jose Creek is one of the main reasons the long-awaited Old Town revitalization hasn’t had the progress many wish for it to have. In wetter years, the creek has historically breached its banks, sending water as far west as Fairview Avenue. Houses and stores in the area, already located at the elevation of the ancient slough, bear the brunt of the flooding and the threat makes capital improvement a difficult investment.

“Until you deal with the food threat of Old Town, you really can’t deal with any of the capital improvement programs or reinvestment called for in the revitalization plan,” said Steve Wagner, director of Community Services.

So important is the project to the city that its Redevelopment Agency earlier this year chose to secure the funds by issuing bonds in the event Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget strategy did away with redevelopment agencies in the new fiscal year to help cover California’s chronic budget shortfalls. On Thursday, Brown signed trailer bills that would allow redevelopment agencies to persist but at a reduced funding.

Funding for this project, the total costs of which come out to about $23.1 million, are expected from the city’s bonds as well as from Santa Barbara County Flood Control, the Goleta Valley Land Trust and fish restoration projects.

Thursday’s meeting marks the first of months of construction for the property owners who live near the creek. Five parcels will be required to share their property with construction crews. While in most cases the incursion is temporary, one property will be more permanently affected and is in negotiations for compensation.

Other property owners and workers, while generally supportive of the project, urged the city to incorporate in its work with the contractors a sensitivity toward noise and access issues for nearby businesses and homeowners.

“Other businesses are going to be affected, sure, but we’re pretty much gone,” said Tony Przybyla, manager at Coastal Copy, which is adjacent to the creek.

The city promised that it would communicate with the contractors as the construction project is laid out.

