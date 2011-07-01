Vans Warped Tour to Rock Ventura County Fairgrounds

Music fans can get more bang for their buck with Sunday's eclectic lineup

The 2011 Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Sunday with its most eclectic musical lineup ever.

Popular groups in the punk, rock, hip hop, rap, metal, electronic dance, reggae genres and more will fill multiple stages with more than nine hours of live music beginning at 11 a.m.

San Diego premiere skate punk band Unwritten Law is set to headline the show along with a slew of other big names, including 3OH3!, A Day to Remember, Against Me!, Gym Class Heroes, Big Chocolate, Yelawolf, The Devil Wears Prada, Lucero, The Aggrolites, Attack! Attack!, D.R.U.G.S., Less Than Jake, Pepper, We Came As Romans, Go Radio, Grieves with Budo, The Ready Set, The Word Alive, MC Lars, Black Veil Brides, Enter Shikari, The Wonder Years and dozens of other bands.

The Vans Warped Tour has become a summer tradition across the country for many young music fans, some who otherwise can’t afford the exorbitant prices of traditional rock concerts.

For one low general admission ticket price, music fans can catch literally dozens of live performances throughout the day. If you can’t make the Sunday show, the Warped Tour will be in Carson on Aug. 10.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.