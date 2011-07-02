Utility Repairs to Close Westbound Lanes of West Carrillo Street on Saturday

Emergency work will affect daytime traffic from De la Vina Street to Bath Street

Emergency repairs to private utilities along the 200 block of West Carrillo Street have required westbound traffic lane closures that began Friday and will continue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The property owner and city staff have responded to make temporary repairs.

The lane closures will affect westbound lanes from De la Vina Street to Bath Street while repairs are completed.

The temporary repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday evening. The street will be “plated” to allow opening of the lanes over the weekend, then work will resume next week to make long-term repairs.

For more information, call 805.331.3970.

— Manuel Romero is superintendent of the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division.