Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Sets Bar High for Foodbank Donations

Second Annual Food from the Bar Food & Funds Drive runs all month for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

By Maria Long for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | July 2, 2012 | 2:25 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Women Lawyers has opened its second annual Food from the Bar Food & Funds Drive to raise $10,000 and 1,000 pounds of food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. This year the legal community will raise food and funds to feed local children summer lunches through the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Program, which provides nutritious lunches and physical activities to low-income children Monday through Friday over a 10-week period each summer.

With a generous sponsorship from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, SBWL is well on its way to achieving its goal.

“The leadership gift from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has helped inspire the legal community and we are extremely grateful to them and SBWL for organizing Food from the Bar again this year,” acknowledged Erik Talkin, the Foodbank’s chief executive officer.

Foodbank trustee Peter Brown, a Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck partner, said the firm is proud to be involved.

“The Foodbank is undertaking a number of programs to provide nutrition education in innovative ways to children and young people,” he said. “Supporting our community is a priority for Brownstein, and so we are very proud to support the Food From the Bar campaign.”

In a statement, the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers touted the uniqueness of Food from the Bar.

“Attorneys, offices and legal organizations that may represent different interests in their work come together and rally behind a collective cause, to feed those in need in our community,” the statement said. “The drive also shows how significantly the local bar can impact our community when we work together toward a common goal. We cannot tolerate anyone in our community going hungry. We must come together and do whatever we can to ensure our neighbors, and in particular local children who do not have access to meals each day, are fed.”

In addition to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, financial partners include Walter R. Anderson; Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld; Law Office of Saji Gunawardane; Hager Dowling Lim & Slack; Hebda Property & Title Solutions; and Lawcopy.

The event is also supported by community sponsors California Rural Legal Assistance, Environmental Defense Center, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Barristers, Santa Barbara County Bar AssociationSanta Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office, Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association.

Click here to sponsor or donate to the Food from the Bar Food & Funds Drive. 

Click here for more information on the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, or call 805.967.5741. Click here to make an online donation to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Connect with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Facebook. Follow the foodbank on Twitter: @FoodbankSBC.

— Maria Long represents the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 
