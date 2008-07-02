Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Boy Scout Rises to the Challenge

Aidan Ehler participates in the Ordeal, a prestigious but difficult first step to full Order of the Arrow membership.

By Sara Jenkins | July 2, 2008 | 5:50 p.m.

Only three young men from Ventura County were elected by their Scoutmaster and fellow unit members to participate in an Order of the Arrow induction ceremony. Aidan Ehler, a recent eighth-grade graduate from Marymount of Santa Barbara, was one of the three chosen to participate in the ceremony, called the Ordeal.

image
Boy Scout Aidan Ehler shows an arrow he carved, just one of his many accomplishments in his relatively short time in the troop. (Sara Jenkins photo)

The Ordeal is the first step toward full membership in the Order of the Arrow. Ehler was required to remain silent while he worked on various camp improvement projects. He received only small amounts of food and had to sleep away from the other campers.

When asked about the values he learned from this experience, Ehler said, “I learned about cheerful service. You work even when you’re not asked to, you do the right thing even when you’re not being looked at and by not asking why or questioning what is asked, you just get it done.”

According to Scout information, to be eligible for the Order of the Arrow membership, Ehler had to hold the First Class rank as a registered member of a Boy Scout troop. He had to had 15 days and nights of Boy Scout camping, including a long-term camp of six consecutive days and five nights of resident camping

Ehler is a member of a patrol group called the Rhinos in Ventura County. Ehler has been a Boy Scout only since fifth grade but has accomplished more than most do during their entire service.

When asked how he accomplished so much in such a short time, he said, “I did it by going to every single summer camp and participating in every activity that my troop did. You have to stay incredibly active and focused.” 

Ehler embodies everything that the Boy Scouts stands for and demonstrates these important qualities in his life each day. Ehler says what has been most valuable to him has been the knowledge of survival skills to get through almost any situation in life.

He says he loves that the Boy Scouts follow the “old-fashioned” way of doing things and attends regular backpacking trips with his troop. They hike into a designated camping area and hike for a while before they camp for the night, then continue to hike and camp at higher elevations each day.

Ehler says he looks forward to using these skills, as well as others acquired throughout his schooling, as he embarks on his journey into high school next year.

Sara Jenkins represents Marymount of Santa Barbara.

