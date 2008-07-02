CHP to Be Out in Force Through Fourth of July Weekend

As California motorists head toward traditionally crowded highways on the Fourth of July holiday, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to protect themselves by avoiding alcohol, observing speed limits and wearing safety belts.

“The summer is in full swing, and everyone wants to squeeze in as much fun as possible,” said Capt. Jeff Sgobba, commander of the CHP’s Santa Barbara area office. “Traffic volumes may be high and, unfortunately, so is the potential for collisions.”

Last year, 18 people died in crashes during the 30-hour July Fourth holiday. CHP officers made 568 DUI arrests in that period. This year, every available CHP officer will be on the road during the “maximum-enforcement period, which will begin at 6:01 p.m. Thursday and end at midnight Sunday.

Independence Day also marks the first holiday since California’s hands free cell phone laws went into effect Tuesday. “If they need to make or take a call, drivers must remember to keep their hands on the wheel, not on the phone,” Sgobba said. “Drivers under 18 must refrain from using the cell phone when they’re driving a car.”

During the holiday weekend, the CHP will be joining forces with statewide traffic safety agencies from Nevada, Arizona and Oregon in C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) enforcement focusing on speed, DUI and safety belt use.

“We want people to think safety whenever they get behind the wheel this summer,” Sgobba said. “Common sense and courtesy will go a long way toward achieving that goal, but if a driver chooses to ignore our suggestions, we’ll be there to remind him or her.”

Daniel Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol.