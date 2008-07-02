Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Benefactor, Former UCSB First Lady Mary Cheadle Dies

The longtime volunteer and her late husband, Vernon, established the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, among many other contributions.

By Eileen Conrad | July 2, 2008 | 10:50 a.m.

Mary Low Cheadle, first lady of UCSB when her late husband, Vernon Cheadle, was chancellor, died June 30 in Louisville, Ky., after a lengthy illness. For more than 40 years, she devoted her life to UCSB as a volunteer leader and generous campus benefactor.

“Mary and Vernon Cheadle served UC Santa Barbara with such tremendous distinction,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Together they led this campus with vision and tireless dedication at an early stage in its development. With the entire campus community, they planted the seeds for the wonderful blossoming of our campus that we all enjoy today. We will never forget Mary’s care for this campus. She touched so many lives with her kindness and wisdom, her inspirational leadership and her visionary generosity.

“In countless ways, the Cheadle family has helped make UC Santa Barbara what it is today — not just a world-class research university, but also a community and a campus family.”

Mary Jenkins Low was born in Westerly, R.I, in 1915. She was a graduate of the Rhode Island College of Education. In 1939, she married Vernon Cheadle, a promising botanist from Harvard. Their marriage lasted 55 years until his death in 1995.

As UCSB’s first family from 1962-77, the Cheadles presided over the campus at a time of unprecedented development and social change. During his tenure as UCSB’s second chancellor, the number of academic disciplines on campus increased from 36 to 100, and student enrollment grew from 4,700 to more than 12,000. In 1979, UCSB’s administration building was named Cheadle Hall to honor Vernon Cheadle’s exceptional leadership during the campus’ formative years.

The Cheadles’ campus legacy also includes the establishment of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation and the Chancellor’s Council to encourage private philanthropic support for academic excellence. Through the years, the Cheadles’ gifts have benefited almost every area of the university.

Of her many campus activities, Mary Cheadle loved Davidson Library. She served on the Friends of the Library for many years and, in 1994, created the Mary Low Cheadle Endowment for Special Collections to support acquisitions. Her UCSB service also included membership on the foundation’s board of trustees, the University Art Museum Council and the Faculty Women’s Club. She was named an honorary alumna of UCSB in 1990.

In addition, Cheadle established numerous gifts in her husband’s memory, including endowments to provide permanent support for the University Art Museum, the Museum of Systematics and Ecology, the vocal music program and student athletes. In 2005, the Vernon and Mary Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration was established.

Eileen Conrad represents UCSB Internal Affairs.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 