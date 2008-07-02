Santa Barbara Channels Elects Officers, Welcomes Board Members

Chairman Ted Baer is among officers of the nonprofit group, which operates Community Access television.

The Santa Barbara Channels, a local nonprofit group that operates Community Access television (channel 17) and SBTV21, which features local culture, arts and education, elected new officers and welcomed two new board members.

Ted Baer, an attorney with an active entertainment law practice in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, is the new board chairman.

Baer handles legal and business negotiations for entertainment companies producing TV and feature film projects, as well as for performers, writers, directors, animators, composers and producers. Baer also is on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Steve Engles was elected vice chairman of the board. Engles has owned and operated television and radio stations, as well as a broadcast tower complex, and is active in business and real estate development.

Dan Herlinger continues in his role as treasurer. Herlinger is a senior associate with Arthur S. Shorr & Associates Inc., a management consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning services for hospitals, medical groups and physicians.

Herlinger serves on the boards of SEE International, CenCal Health (Santa Barbara Regional Health Authority), the Ventura Center for Dispute Settlement and is active in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, and as a health care policy adviser for AARP. Previously, Herlinger was president and CEO of Catholic Healthcare West Central Coast.

Mindy Denson was elected secretary for The Santa Barbara Channels. Denson is the assistant general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue and serves as a director of the Montecito Association Board and is a board member for Santa Barbara Zoofari.

The Santa Barbara Channels also welcomed two new board members.

Bob Collector is a 25-year member of the Writers Guild of America and has worked in the entertainment field for his entire professional life, having written, produced and directed TV and feature films. Collector once was president of the Cold Spring school board and of the Montecito Association.

John Leonard also joined the board. Leonard is the general manager of the Santa Barbara Daily Sound and is active with Partners in Education, the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and the UCSB Economic Forecast.

Hap Freund is executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels.