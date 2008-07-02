Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Symphony’s Musical Fireworks Sure to Be Spectacular

The Santa Barbara Symphony's holiday concert in the Sunken Gardens is a worthy tradition.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 2, 2008 | 5:28 p.m.

There are many kinds of traditions at work in the world, and there is no legally binding definition of the term.

image
Diane Wittry will conduct the Santa Barbara Symphony during its Fourth of July concert.

There is the wannabe kind that awards itself the name and hopes that people won’t notice that the word “tradition” has been applied to something as a way of suggesting that it has stood the test of public approval over a significant period of time, even if it hasn’t. Then there is the kind that waits to call itself a “tradition” until it has been up and running long enough for the public to already have done so, spontaneously, out of respect and affection.

A perfect example of the latter kind of tradition is the free patriotic concert offered by the Santa Barbara Symphony each year in the Sunken Gardens of the county courthouse, on the anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776).

These concerts began in the latter years of the music directorship of Varujan Kojian (1985-93) and are a solidly established Santa Barbara tradition.

After a pre-concert at 4 p.m. by Peter Feldman and the bluegrass band The Very Lonesome Boys, this year’s concert will begin at its traditional time of 5 p.m.

The concert will be conducted by Diane Wittry, music director of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (for it is also a strong Santa Barbara tradition to turn over the podium to remarkable women conductors).

It was Wittry’s inspiration to have her program celebrate U.S. geography — since history and geography are twin disciplines — and the concert has been given the motto “Travel Across America,” with selected pieces representing various cities and regions across the land: John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare (from Rocky), New York, New York, St. Louis Blues, Mardi Gras from Mississippi and I left my Heart in San Francisco.

The concert also will feature performances by the Santa Barbara Symphony Choral Society under music director Jo Anne Wasserman. It will join the symphony in singing such American classics as This Land is Your Land, God Bless the USA, An American Hymn and the Armed Forces Salute. (If you think it odd that a Woody Guthrie song should be on this bill, remember that the greatest song of Revolutionary France, La Marseillaise, was written in support of the monarchy of Louis XVI.)

Tchaikovsky’s rousing 1812 Overture, American only by adoption, will close the concert with a bang.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 