Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Tour Santa Maria Food Bank

$30,000 in federal stimulus funds will help the agency continue its programs

By Kerry Aller | July 2, 2009 | 11:07 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will tour the Santa Maria Food Bank, and highlight the $30,000 in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding, from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The funding will help the food bank, at 490 W. Foster Road, maintain and expand programs affected by the loss of funding from foundations and individuals as well as the increased demand for assistance because of the economic downturn.

“I look forward to learning more about how this economic recovery funding will help the Santa Maria Food Bank and its member agencies help families and individuals in need during these challenging economic times,” Capps said. “With the downturn in our economy, many foundations and individuals were forced to cut back their support of local charities, like the food banks. That’s why it is so important that the federal government stepped up with the economic recovery program to help fill the financial gap.”

“This funding comes at a critical time, which means we can provide immediate support for 20 food bank member agencies who provide emergency food distributions,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “This stimulus funding allows the food bank to allot these member agencies up to $1,000 worth of credit to access more nutritious foods for their clients at a time when they are experiencing an increased demand — $1,000 translates into 6,500 to 7,000 pounds of food. This will make a difference in many people’s lives.”

— Kerry Aller represents the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 