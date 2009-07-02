Capps to Tour Santa Maria Food Bank

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will tour the Santa Maria Food Bank, and highlight the $30,000 in American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding, from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The funding will help the food bank, at 490 W. Foster Road, maintain and expand programs affected by the loss of funding from foundations and individuals as well as the increased demand for assistance because of the economic downturn.

“I look forward to learning more about how this economic recovery funding will help the Santa Maria Food Bank and its member agencies help families and individuals in need during these challenging economic times,” Capps said. “With the downturn in our economy, many foundations and individuals were forced to cut back their support of local charities, like the food banks. That’s why it is so important that the federal government stepped up with the economic recovery program to help fill the financial gap.”

“This funding comes at a critical time, which means we can provide immediate support for 20 food bank member agencies who provide emergency food distributions,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “This stimulus funding allows the food bank to allot these member agencies up to $1,000 worth of credit to access more nutritious foods for their clients at a time when they are experiencing an increased demand — $1,000 translates into 6,500 to 7,000 pounds of food. This will make a difference in many people’s lives.”

— Kerry Aller represents the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.