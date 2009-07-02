Corps Solicits Bids for Santa Maria River Levee Repairs

Sealed bids are due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Aug. 18

Promising to create hundreds of jobs, the $47 million Santa Maria River Levee repair project funded by the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is a big step closer to starting this fall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now soliciting bid proposals from contractors to repair 3.25 miles of the south Santa Maria River Levee from Blosser Road to Suey Crossing Bridge.

The Army Corps’ solicitation for bids was posted online Wednesday evening. Sealed bids are due by 1 p.m. Aug. 18.

The 518-page construction bid specifications and project plans, including maps and reports, can be accessed online through the city of Santa Maria’s levee Web site, www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us/RiverLevee.shtml.

Thousands of residents living along the northern side of Santa Maria will see and hear construction this fall. As a safety precaution, the Levee Trail will be closed during construction. The trail will be reopened when the project is complete.

The contract is expected to be awarded by September. Work is expected to last about two years.

The levee provides flood protection to the Santa Maria Valley and to the city of Santa Maria. About 6.2 miles of the levee will receive repairs.

Funded mostly by one-time federal stimulus money, the project is predicted to create up to 1,000 jobs, said Col. Thomas Magness of the Army Corps’ Los Angeles office.

Questions may be directed to: Department of the Army, U.S. Army Engineer District, Los Angeles, ATTN: Contracting Division, c/o: Cynthia McManus or Lucia A. Carvaial, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.