Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Corps Solicits Bids for Santa Maria River Levee Repairs

Sealed bids are due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Aug. 18

By Mark Van de Kamp | July 2, 2009 | 5:31 p.m.

Promising to create hundreds of jobs, the $47 million Santa Maria River Levee repair project funded by the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is a big step closer to starting this fall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now soliciting bid proposals from contractors to repair 3.25 miles of the south Santa Maria River Levee from Blosser Road to Suey Crossing Bridge.

The Army Corps’ solicitation for bids was posted online Wednesday evening. Sealed bids are due by 1 p.m. Aug. 18.

The 518-page construction bid specifications and project plans, including maps and reports, can be accessed online through the city of Santa Maria’s levee Web site, www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us/RiverLevee.shtml.

Thousands of residents living along the northern side of Santa Maria will see and hear construction this fall. As a safety precaution, the Levee Trail will be closed during construction. The trail will be reopened when the project is complete.

The contract is expected to be awarded by September. Work is expected to last about two years.

The levee provides flood protection to the Santa Maria Valley and to the city of Santa Maria. About 6.2 miles of the levee will receive repairs.

Funded mostly by one-time federal stimulus money, the project is predicted to create up to 1,000 jobs, said Col. Thomas Magness of the Army Corps’ Los Angeles office.

Questions may be directed to: Department of the Army, U.S. Army Engineer District, Los Angeles, ATTN: Contracting Division, c/o: Cynthia McManus or Lucia A. Carvaial, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90017.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 