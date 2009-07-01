Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:42 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Home Sales Continue Steady Rise

For the first time in more than a year, triple-digit sales are closed from Carpinteria to Goleta

By Elaine Abercrombie | July 1, 2009 | 10:01 a.m.

Summer is here, school is out, the beach is busy with vacationing travelers and the locals are enjoying what they love in Santa Barbara. The weather is one great reason we live here, and another reason we attract so many people permanently. June real estate figures reflect another month where sales have steadily increased since January.

For the first time since April 2008, we hit triple digits, with 124 reported residential sales closed from Carpinteria to Goleta in the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service and 145 residential sales pending.

With 1,426 listings to choose from — including 899 residential properties — there is still plenty to choose from depending on the area.

Goleta continues to be the fastest-paced market with only a three-month supply of homes. More than four homes a day are being sold, and there is an overall six-month supply for the local area in general.

Since the Santa Barbara area holds its value better than most other areas of the country, it’s no wonder buyers see the value and buy here.

Those who know their jobs are secure and want to stay here for more than five years are deciding to purchase now while interest rates are low. Also, there is more to choose from today, and sellers are negotiating with buyers to get their homes sold today.

It seems like the perfect receipt for those who need to buy a first home as well as for those who need a bigger home to begin the process ahead of any uncertainty the future will bring.

If you’re wondering what that uncertainty might be, talk with a real estate professional today so you don’t miss your opportunity.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is president-elect of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

