Signups Under Way for Goleta Church’s Music, Arts Camp

Participants of Villa Music and Arts Week will learn and perform 'Jailhouse Rock!'

Goleta Presbyterian Church invites all children in first through sixth grades to Villa Music and Arts Week scheduled for July 20-24.

The legacy of Edurado Villa, founder and professional tenor, continues in the vision for Villa Week 2009, in its ninth year. This year, workshop participants will learn and perform (on July 26) Jailhouse Rock!, an upbeat musical that teaches children about our freedom in Christ as believers.

The day camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The children will make the backdrops and props, as well as work with rhythm and song.

The cost is $75 per child and $50 for each additional child. The cost includes snacks, drinks and desserts, as well as a field trip on Friday.

Instructors will be Karen Williams, director and music coach; her son, Shane, technical engineer; Deborah Bertling, drama and music coach; and Mike Ray, drummer and owner of Mike’s Drum Shop.

For more information or to register, call 805.967.2131 or 805.968.4227.

— Marilyn Gross represents Goleta Presbyterian Church.