Goleta to Use ‘City Alert’ System to Issue Fireworks Advisory

The city of Goleta announced Wednesday that it will use the “City Alert” community notification system at 6 p.m. Friday to remind residents to protect their pets during the Goleta Fireworks Festival on Saturday.

About 3,500 residents in the vicinity of Girsh Park, the site of the festival, will be contacted.

Pets that may be sensitive to fireworks should be kept indoors during the fireworks display, scheduled for 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to the National Humane Society, animals may become so frightened by the noise of the fireworks that they run away, and then become lost in an attempt to find refuge.

