Where to Go, What to Do for a Fourth-Filled Weekend

The weather may be just right for holiday festivities, with warm temperatures and low humidity expected through the weekend

Santa Barbara County will have plenty of entertainment options for visitors and locals to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend. From fireworks shows to live music and parades, there is sure to be something for everyone.

A complete listing of local events is included below.

Aside from the events, there will be more firefighters on duty than usual this weekend because of the holiday and weather forecast.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is upstaffing with three additional engines, one extra battalion chief, one extra helicopter and one water tender, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and 10 to 30 mph winds are expected to last through the weekend. The National Weather Service forecast calls for patchy fog in the mornings but a high of 84 degrees on Saturday and clear skies at night, which could mean good fireworks visibility.



All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Santa Barbara County and can start fires or cause injuries, Sadecki said. The department recommends that people instead visit public, professional displays available all over the county.



With the holiday weekend and visitors from all over because of initial reports of a viewing for Michael Jackson, the California Highway Patrol recommends traveling on Thursday or Tuesday if possible.

FRIDAY

SANTA BARBARA

» Brass Along the Beach: UCSB Harder Stadium at 7 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m. Seven drum corps from around the country including the world champion Blue Devils from Sacramento will perform. Three local schools’ gymnasiums will host the visiting groups.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $30 or in advance for $25 from Nick Rail Music or online through Drum Corps. The Drum Corps includes the Bluecoats, Vanguard Cadets, Mandarins, Blue Devils, Blue Devils B, The Academy and Pacific Crest.

» Wild West Show and Freedom Rally: De la Guerra Plaza at 7 p.m. The Santa Barbara Tea Party and Culpepper Society will present a Wild West Show and songfest as well as a nonpartisan political rally.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and stars Patty Engel as Calamity Jane, Rolland Jacks as Wild Bill Hickok and Deborah Bertling as Annie Oakley. Click here for more information.

CARPINTERIA

» First Friday Celebration: Carpinteria at 5 to 8 p.m. Join local businesses and the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon-cutting of this event, expected to continue throughout summer and fall. Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will speak at the 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting. In addition to downtown businesses, restaurants and other shops being open, there will be Sidewalk Sales on Saturday. Contact the Chamber of Commerce for more information.

SATURDAY

SANTA BARBARA

» Freedom Celebration: The city of Santa Barbara and SPARKLE are hosting several Fourth of July celebrations featuring street vendors, live music and a fireworks show. Cabrillo Street will be filled with food and beverage vendors down by the waterfront from noon to 7 p.m. Live music, including the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and Santa Barbara’s Dave Gonzales, begins at 7 p.m. at West Beach and is free to the public.

» Santa Barbara Fireworks Show: West Beach at 9 p.m. All of West Beach will be open to the public to view a 22-minute fireworks show by Pyro Spectaculars. Patriotic music will accompany the display and visitors are advised to bring their own radios to tune into 1290 AM. Go to Santa Barbara’s Web site for more information about transportation, regulations and events.

» Fourth of July Pops Concert: Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St., at 5 p.m. The free Santa Barbara Symphony concert will be conducted by Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director. The Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform as well, and the public are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets to the outdoor event.

» Spirit of ’76 Foundation Parade: Downtown Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. The 47th annual Fourth of July Parade, America: Land of Promise, begins at Micheltorena Street and marches down State Street to Old Town Santa Barbara, ending at Cota Street.

» Old Mission Art Show: 2227 Garden St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art show on the corner of Pueblo and Garden streets is free to the public and will have paintings, jewelry, sculptures and other arts and crafts for sale.

MONTECITO

» The Village Fourth Parade: Montecito at 11:30 a.m. The parade runs starts at Upper Manning Park and ends at Lower Manning Park, where there will be other festivities including food and music at the conclusion of the parade.

» Montecito Fireman’s Association Pancake Breakfast: Montecito Fire Station 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. This fundraiser’s proceeds will benefit the Montecito Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation.Ttickets can be purchased for $8 in or at the door at Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road.

GOLETA

» Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Rancho La Patera and Stow House, Goleta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goleta Historical Society is hosting a day of old-fashioned entertainment including live music, dancing, games and races for kids, tours, a barbecue and more. The event is $6 for adults and free for children. The 35th annual celebration is at 304 N. Los Carneros, and visitors are advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets but to leave the dogs at home.

» Goleta Fireworks Festival: Girsh Park from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The annual event is held at 7050 Phelps Road behind Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta and includes live entertainment, food and activities for kids. Musical performers include Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, Dew Drops and Young Singers Club. Tickets are available at the gates for $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 12.

» Elks Lodge Family Fun Fair: Santa Barbara Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes music, an arts and crafts fair, bingo, pony rides, children’s crafts areas and a barbecue. Santa Barbara Elks Lodge is at 150 N. Kellog Ave. in Goleta and offers free admission to the Family Fun Fair.

SOLVANG

» Solvang Fourth of July Parade: A parade, festivities at Mission Santa Ines and fireworks display are all in the schedule for Solvang’s Fourth of July celebrations. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Mission Drive and travels to Fourth Street, Copenhagen Drive, Alisal Road and Molle Way on its way to the Mission. A fireworks display will begin about 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY

» Stars, Stripes and Syrah: Wine lovers can celebrate the Fourth of July with tastings at 14 local wineries. The Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country Association event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $35 per person. Call 800.563.3183 for reservations and more information.

CARPINTERIA

» Fireworks: Some city leaders in this coastal town hoped to hold a fireworks show this year, but time ran short for planning and raising of funds. Officials hope to have a fireworks show come July 2010.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at