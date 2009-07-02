Mark Cromer: The Threat of Democracy

I read the lines several times, letting the words of Assembly Speaker Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, sink in:

“The Republicans were essentially threatened and terrorized against voting for revenue. Now (some) are facing recalls. They operate under a terrorist threat: ‘You vote for revenue and your career is over.’ I don’t know why we allow that kind of terrorism to exist. I guess it’s about free speech, but it’s extremely unfair.”

It wasn’t that a black liberal Democrat was ostensibly coming to the aid of white conservative Republicans that had me riveted, but rather that one of the most powerful elected officials in California casually declared the often turbulent tide of voter angst and populist participation to be, in a word: “terrorism.”

That enlightening quote from Bass was published Saturday by the Los Angeles Times amid a cotton-candy interview that was conducted by veteran Times columnist Patt Morrison, who apparently didn’t feel Bass’ transparent euphemisms like “revenue” instead of taxes or her toxic assessment of voter “terrorism” deserved to be confronted and challenged.

It is just this sort of absurd hyperbole from Bass and the “look-the-other-way” pass she will receive from most of the media that feeds the alarmism now rampant throughout conservative America today; especially the daily panic attacks on many cable television and talk radio shows that insist the broadcast networks and the national broadsheets have effectively become a “state-run media.”

Bass’ comments again reveal the absolute brazen confidence that Sacramento’s professional political class now has when voicing its abject contempt for a citizenry that dares to defy them; whether it’s on illegal immigration or raising taxes (which most folks call taxes, not “revenue”) or just voicing their disgust with an overcrowded state and the corpulent bureaucrats who run it.

No, Bass didn’t think twice about equating tax-revolting California voters with a suicide bomber detonating slaughter in a Tel Aviv pizzeria, or with hijackers flying jumbo jets into sky scrapers — and she meant it. That’s what she thinks of the sweeping majority of voters who trashed the politicos’ plans to raise taxes in a May special election.

While her remarks are stunning on their face, the truly chilling aspect of Bass’ viewpoint was her only semi-rhetorical question, “I don’t know why we allow that kind of terrorism to exist?” She half ponders that perhaps it might have something to do with free speech, but her sentiment is crystal-clear: Given her druthers she would prefer to crush voter backlash, i.e. not allow it to exist. (Note to Bass: you may want to cable the honchos in Tehran and ask how that’s working out for them.)

But why did Bass feel free to be so candid in her disdain?

Bass represents the 47th District, which includes the Westside of Los Angeles, an upscale lefty bastion where good liberals dutifully festoon their Volvos with Obama stickers but would rather send their children to a private academy in Siberia before they set foot in the public schools that have long been the laboratory for their own social engineering.

In short, Bass could stage a news conference and call for the midnight arrest and summary execution of everyone opposed to ending Prop. 13’s tax relief and she would likely be met with applause in her home district and, of course, a glowing endorsement by the Los Angeles Times, which would undoubtedly hail her demands as “bold and imaginative.”

As California faces its moment of reckoning in a fiscal meltdown that is likely to forever change the Golden State — and perhaps in ways not yet imagined — Bass probably should be thanked for her gleeful candor.

Caustic insult aside, it is another searing reminder of just how California plunged off the cliff, and who was at the wheel.

— Mark Cromer is a senior writing fellow at Californians for Population Stabilization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .