Museum of Natural History Displays New World Wonders

A new exhibit takes a journey back in time with European explorers

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | July 6, 2009 | 5:54 a.m.

European explorers came to the Americas looking for gold and silver, but the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is showing the much greater treasures they found: plants of the New World.

The new exhibit in the museum’s Maximus Gallery literally gilds the lily by hanging artistic renderings of the botanical treasures during the 300-year course of European exploration. Maximus Gallery curator Linda Miller said “The Plant Hunters” is a depiction of valuable plants unknown to Europe before the opening of the Western Hemisphere.

A highlight of the exhibit is a detailed drawing of the HMS Bounty executed by its captain, William Bligh, in the late 18th century. The Bounty, sent to the South Pacific to bring back breadfruit plants, became celebrated as the scene of one of history’s most infamous mutinies. To generations of moviegoers, Bligh was personified by a sneering Charles Laughton in the 1935 classic film Mutiny on the Bounty.

“See how he drew where the breadfruit should be placed on the ship?” Miller asked, pointing to the real-life Capt. Bligh’s meticulous drawing. “After the mutiny, the English government sent him on a second voyage and he brought back the breadfruit.”

Modern newspaper readers know that even today, scientists are combing the Amazon rainforest for rare plants that can be used in medicines. The drawings at the museum illustrate the wonders the early explorers found in the Western Hemisphere.

Article Image
The exhibit includes works of art such as this one, by Maria Sybilla Merian of Holland, circa 1705. (Elizabeth Soriano / Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History courtesy photo)

In the early days, the New World yielded shiploads of cotton, tobacco, sugar cane, tea, coffee and cocoa. Peruvian bark provided quinine, for the treatment of malaria, and rubber also was harvested, helping revolutionize transportation.

Miller’s research for the exhibit points up the value of the newfound plants to European powers: “England, France, Holland and Spain financed exploration in search of plants with potential economic value.” The illustrations showing the results were created by artists and naturalists who sailed on the exploratory voyages, Miller said.

The art hanging on he gallery walls is enhanced by recorded music of the period, chosen by Miller. Drawing stations have been set up, with pads and colored pencils, so children can create their own botanical pictures based on the exhibit. The print show will run through Aug. 30.

Fundraising on behalf of the Museum of Natural History is assisted by givezooks!

— Margo Kline is a Noozhawk contributor.

