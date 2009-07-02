Nava Picks Up Endorsement from Oxnard Police Chief

John Crombach says the attorney general candidate has what it takes to be California's 'top cop'

Oxnard Police Chief John Crombach has endorsed Pedro Nava in his campaign for California attorney general.

“I am endorsing Pedro Nava because he has the skills and practical experience to be a great attorney general,” Crombach said. “He has participated in law enforcement operations and knows what it takes to lead California as its top cop.”

Nava said: “City of Oxnard Police Chief John Crombach provides incredible leadership for a police force that protects the largest metropolitan area between Los Angeles and San Jose, and I am proud to have his support.”

Crombach oversees nearly 400 employees and an annual operating budget of nearly $50 million. The department serves a diverse community of more than 200,000 people covering more than 25 square miles and is the largest California coastal city between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Since becoming the chief in Oxnard in 2005, Crombach has developed a neighborhood policing model for all four districts in the city, which has been employed as a method of providing tailored services to meet the community’s expectations and priorities. Oxnard has enjoyed a sharply declining crime rate in recent years with the per capita rate dropping nearly 65 percent since 1992, which Crombach credits to the department’s community policing and crime prevention efforts. Currently, Oxnard is one of the five safest cities in the nation — among those cities with populations of 150,000 to 200,000.



— John Mann is a publicist for Pedro Nava.