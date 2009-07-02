New Board Member Joins Bringing Our Community Home

John McInnes was recently appointed assistant executive officer and interim housing and community development director for the county

Bringing Our Community Home, the organization coordinating the 10-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness in Santa Barbara County, has announced John McInnes as the newest member of its Governing Board.

McInnes was recently appointed assistant executive officer and interim housing and community development director for Santa Barbara County. He is responsible for the management of the county’s Tea Fire Recovery services, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act reporting requirements, climate action strategy development effort and all functions associated with the Isla Vista Redevelopment Agency and Housing and Community Development Department.

McInnes has a long history of public service, and before his current appointment served the county in several capacities including director of long-range planning, innovative programs manager and solid waste program manager. He also has owned and directed consulting firms and operating companies that were engaged in recycling, composting and waste disposal services.

He has served on several boards and advisory committees and is a member of the International City/County Management Association.

In 2007, Bringing Our Community Home was formed as the organization responsible for implementation of the 10-Year Plan, under the guidance of a 30 member Governing Board.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.