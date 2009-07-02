Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Welcomes New Board Members

Vincent Martinez and Stephen Masterson will bring a wealth of experience to the positions

By Marjorie Wass | July 2, 2009 | 5:49 p.m.

Two new board members, Vincent Martinez and Stephen Masterson, have joined the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Martinez was born and raised in Orange County. He attended Loyola Marymount University and graduated in 1991 with a degree in business administration and earned his law degree from Loyola Marymount’s School of Law in 1994.

Martinez began his career as an attorney in Santa Maria where he later joined the law firm of Twitchell and Rice as an associate. In 2000, he became a partner in Twitchell and Rice and became the managing partner of Twitchell and Rice LLP that same year.

Martinez serves on the board of Marian Community Hospital and the Santa Maria Youth and Family Center Board of Directors. In 2003, he was awarded the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Businessman of the Year. 


Masterson is executive vice president, chief financial and operating officer for Pacific Capital Bancorp.

Before joining the company, he spent 17 years in public accounting and consulting, 11 years with Arthur Andersen LLP in Nashville and Los Angeles, and six years with Grant Thornton LLP in Los Angeles.

Masterson holds a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration, with a major in accounting from the University of Alabama. He donates a great deal of his personal time to nonprofit organizations, serving on boards and committees for such organizations as the Santa Barbara Zoo, California State University Fullerton and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

