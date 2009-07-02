Santa Barbara Police to Set Up DUI Checkpoint

The checkpoint, from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, will target impaired drivers

The Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoint.

The department urges everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home, designate a driver and understand that every officer will be diligently looking for the impaired driver. Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.

Anyone who suspects a driver to be impaired should call 9-1-1.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.