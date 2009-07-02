Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Water Shutdown Planned for Downtown Intersection

Businesses and residents at Chapala and Ortega streets are likely to experience a disruption in service overnight Thursday

By Eric Maple | July 2, 2009 | 5:05 p.m.

Businesses and residents one block in all directions of the intersection of Chapala and Ortega streets in Santa Barbara will experience a disruption in water service from 10 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

City staff have coordinated with local businesses to ensure minimal impact. Residents and businesses received notice on Wednesday regarding the shutdown.

The shutdown will be the first of two in the intersection, with the second taking place at night in the middle of next week.

There will be no construction activity Friday or through the weekend because of the Fourth of July holiday. There will be activity through next week.

The West Downtown Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Replacement project consists of installing new water main and sewer improvements in preparation for an additional CIP project in August called the West Downtown Pedestrian Improvement Project, which consists of reconfiguring the same eight intersections to increase safety for people walking down the corridors leading from the pedestrian crossing over Hightway 101 to downtown.

— Eric Maple is a construction project manager for the city of Santa Barbara.

