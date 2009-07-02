Senior Living Firm Picks Yardi Software to Manage Portfolio

Yardi Systems, a leading developer of real estate investment and property management software, announced Thursday that senior care residence operator CRL Senior Living Communities has selected Yardi Voyager Senior Housing to manage its rapidly expanding portfolio.

Sustaining high standards of care and operational efficiency following CRL’s recent expansion to 1,000 beds in 16 communities with more growth anticipated required a far more dynamic solution than the spreadsheets the company used to manage its initial 70-bed, four-community portfolio. “We selected Voyager Senior Housing because this software merges all of our marketing, clinical assessments, care management, accounting, and billing functions into one fully integrated platform,’’ said Ari Weinberger, president of CRL.

By tracking prospect conversion ratios, cost per lead, and additional marketing metrics, Voyager Senior Housing helps CRL determine the effectiveness of newspaper ads, direct mail, and other marketing campaign elements in attracting prospects. Voyager Senior Housing also enables CRL to track, manage, categorize and measure the performance of its multiple referral sources.

Based in Chicago, CRL specializes in operating and managing state-of-the-art senior care residences that deliver the highest standard of care in specially designed therapeutic environments. The company meets the needs of seniors with independent living, assisted living and Alzheimer’s/memory impairment care communities. CRL operates communities in six Wisconsin cities and is expanding throughout the state and the Midwest. For more information, visit www.crlcares.com.

In June, Yardi Systems announced that commercial property management firm Arcadia Management Group Inc., had purchased Yardi Portal to expand its tenants’ rent payment options and enable online work orders. Arcadia and Yardi are collaborating to implement Portal quickly.

For more than 25 years, Yardi Systems has been committed to the design, development, and support of real estate investment management and property management software. Recognized as an industry leader, Yardi continues to develop and deliver software and services with the highest dedication to responsiveness, quality, innovation, and customer focus. Yardi Systems has offices throughout Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. More information about Yardi products and services may be found by visiting www.yardi.com.

