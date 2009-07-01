Yo Yum Yum in Goleta to Celebrate Grand Opening

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of Yo Yum Yum, 5915 Calle Real, Suite A in Goleta, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.
From Friday through Sunday, Yo Yum Yum, located near Zodo’s Bowling, will offer all customers the first 8 ounces of yogurt and toppings at no charge.
Yo Yum Yum offers frozen yogurt with a variety of topping options.
Click here for more information.
The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting the community, providing business resources and networking, representing business to government and political advocacy.
— Valerie Kushnerov is vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.