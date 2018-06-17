Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:50 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Attic Fire Breaks Out in Coast Village Road Shopping Center

No injuries are reported; damage to Xanadu French Bakery, Montecito Barbers estimated at $750,000

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 2, 2010

Crews from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a structure early Friday in the Coast Village Road shopping center.

Firefighters arrived about 2 a.m. at 1028 Coast Village Road and found a fire in the attic of the complex above Xanadu French Bakery across the walkway from Vons. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Two of the complex’s main businesses — Xanadu and the adjacent Montecito Barbers — sustained substantial damage, with some minor damage to adjoining businesses. The fire knocked out power to other businesses in the building, including Little Alex’s Cantina and One-Hour Martinizing.

Fire officials gave an initial damage estimate of $750,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

